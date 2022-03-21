Contrasting Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 4.42 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -4.40 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.33 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Skylight Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 551.52%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Summary

Skylight Health Group beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

