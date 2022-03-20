Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.81. 1,191,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,066. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.