Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.84 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00008484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $564.30 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00207820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00026159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.00402182 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 162,655,896 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

