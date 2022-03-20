iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,037. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

