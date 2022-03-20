Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 4,445,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

