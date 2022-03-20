Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,200. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

