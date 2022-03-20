Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,200. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

