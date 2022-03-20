Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 9,460 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

