Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Lowered by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

