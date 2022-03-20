Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,177 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

