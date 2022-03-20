Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 712 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. 1,796,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

