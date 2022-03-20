Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

