BonFi (BNF) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

BonFi (BNF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $361,695.92 and approximately $201,208.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

