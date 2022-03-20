Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after buying an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.98. 9,021,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

