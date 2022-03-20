Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $16.84 on Friday, reaching $589.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average of $598.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

