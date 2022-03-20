KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,061. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $284.49 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

