Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 400,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 152,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 4,110,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

