Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.07 and its 200-day moving average is $299.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

