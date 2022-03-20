Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 6,128 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after acquiring an additional 787,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 1,818,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,212. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.