Sabal Trust CO Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295,975 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 112,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 415,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.02. 32,600,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754,152. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.