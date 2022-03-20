ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,695. The company has a market cap of $810 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.