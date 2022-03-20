ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,695. The company has a market cap of $810 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.