ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Cap of $26.33 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and $20,308.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,440,463 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

