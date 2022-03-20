Sabal Trust CO Acquires 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.27. 32,871,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,782,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.