The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.07. 1,369,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

