Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,068. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americas Silver by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

