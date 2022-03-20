Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,068. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Several brokerages have weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.
Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
