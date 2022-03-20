Sabal Trust CO Buys 10,839 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 29,304,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,082,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

