Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $247,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,656. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.41.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

