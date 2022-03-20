Quant (QNT) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $26.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $117.85 or 0.00285478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

