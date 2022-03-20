$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,506. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.68 million, a PE ratio of 283.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

