Doc.com Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $192,153.00 (MTC)

Doc.com Token (MTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Doc.com Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Doc.com Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00106957 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

