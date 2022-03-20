1,199 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.95. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

