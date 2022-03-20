$90.90 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to report $90.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $441.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,314,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

