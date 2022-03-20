Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 63,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 727,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 75,069 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,227,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

