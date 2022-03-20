Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post $44.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $205.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $208.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $228.48 million, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $229.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 856,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $41,356,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $2,176,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

