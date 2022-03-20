Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.
Wolfspeed stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.38. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $142.33.
Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.