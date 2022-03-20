Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.38. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

