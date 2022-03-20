Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082,308. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.