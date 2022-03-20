Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,100 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

ICE traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. 3,017,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

