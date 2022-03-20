Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.46. The stock had a trading volume of 105,271,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,032,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.