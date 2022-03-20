$387.33 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will report sales of $387.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $398.88 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 2,568,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

