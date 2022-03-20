$38.44 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post $38.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.86 billion. AT&T reported sales of $43.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $156.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.20 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.39 billion to $164.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.22. 65,865,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

