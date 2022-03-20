$119.43 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will report $119.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.30 million. Perion Network posted sales of $89.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $619.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Perion Network by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 237,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.