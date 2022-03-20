Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $154.62. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

