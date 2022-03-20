Proton Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,427,720,551 coins and its circulating supply is 9,880,655,231 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

