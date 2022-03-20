Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post sales of $79.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $81.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 452,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,778. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

