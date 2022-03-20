Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avnet stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 855,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.