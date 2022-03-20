PFG Advisors Sells 149 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,130,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,699 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

