PFG Advisors Sells 149 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,130,000.
Shares of NOBL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,699 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.