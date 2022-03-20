PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

ARCC remained flat at $$20.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,745. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.