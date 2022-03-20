Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.95 million to $23.10 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 250,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,775. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $369.69 million, a P/E ratio of 130.46 and a beta of 0.40.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

