PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 206,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

