PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,410,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 136,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

